The Marlins make the trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! These two teams have been headed in opposite directions this season. The Marlins have been one of the worst teams in the MLB, while the Brewers have been great. Both teams are also red-hot headed into this matchup. Our MLB odds series has our Marlins-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.

Marlins-Brewers Projected Starters

Trevor Rogers vs. Freddy Peralta

Trevor Rogers (1-9) with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a Marlins win.

2024 Road Splits: (1-4) 4.37 ERA

Freddy Peralta (6-5) with a 3.88 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up zero runs on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in a Brewers win.

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) 44.50 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +184

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Florida / Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in the MLB and currently have a 37-65 record. They have won three out of their last four games. Their bats and pitching have both struggled across the board and are a big reason why they have struggled as a whole. Bryan De la Cruz, Jake Burger, Josh Bell, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Ryan Weathers has been a standout player on the mound for a struggling pitching staff. Not much has gone right for the Marlins this year and they have struggled to do almost anything right up to this point in the season.

The Marlins are starting Trevor Rogers on the mound where he has a 1-9 record, a 4.59 ERA, and a 1.55 WHIP. Through 100 innings, he has allowed 56 runs on 109 hits with 46 walks and 84 strikeouts. The Marlins are 5-15 in the 20 games that he has appeared in this season. Rogers has struggled in an already awful Marlins pitching lineup. He gets a huge challenge against the Brewers and how well their offense has been playing this season.

The Marlins' offense has struggled this season as a whole. They are 21st in team batting average at .236 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz. Chisholm Jr. leads in batting average at .251, in RBI at 49, and in OBP at .324. De La Cruz leads in home runs at 17 and in total hits at 97. This offense gets a pretty big challenge against Freddy Peralta for the Brewers. He has been key to the Brewers' success on the mound this season.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season and have a 59-43 record. They have won five out of their last six games and two straight leading into this game. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching is just outside the top 10 of the league as a unit. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, and Tobias Myers have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Freddy Peralta. He has a 6-5 record, a 3.88 ERA ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. He has allowed 48 runs on 89 hits with 38 walks and 138 strikeouts through 109 innings. In his 20 appearances this season, the Brewers are 13-7. Peralta has been a bright spot for the Brewers this season. He also gets a favorable matchup against an offense that has been as bad as the Marlins all season.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fifth in team batting average at .254 and finished last year with the same average. William Contreras and Willy Adames lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Contreras leads in batting average at .284, in OBP at .352, and in total hits at 113. Then, Adames leads in home runs at 16 and RBI at 68. The Brewers get a favorable matchup against Trevor Rogers and the Marlins on the mound due to his struggles up to this point.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

These two teams are both red-hot coming into this matchup. However, the difference is that the Brewers have a much better offense and a better pitcher. Peralta is more trustworthy than Rogers on the mound. The Marlins do have momentum so that counts for something, but expect the Brewers to cover and win at home in this game.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-105)