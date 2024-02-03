Familiar foes meet again after Michigan State took the first game.

The full College Basketball slate is set for Saturday and we're ready to bring you our betting prediction and pick for this next matchup betweem familiar foes in the Big Ten Conference. The Maryland Terrapins (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) will take on the Michigan State Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) just two weeks after their first meeting. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Maryland-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Maryland Terrapins are currently tied for sixth-place in the Big Ten Standings and they're coming in off back-to-back wins over Iowa and Nebraska ahead of this one. One of their best wins came against No. 10 Illinois, but the Terrapins fell to the Spartans just two weeks ago on the home floor. They're hoping to settle the score and spoil the party in East Lansing.

The Michigan State Spartans are also tied for sixth in the Big Ten and they come into this one following a huge 81-62 win over their rival Michigan. The Spartans are now 4-1 in their last five games and they're one of the conference's best home teams with an 11-3 record at the Breslin this year. They'll look to repeat their success against Maryland in front of the home crowd.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Michigan State Odds

Maryland: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Michigan State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, fuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maryland Terrapins responded well after falling to Michigan State their first time around with back-to-back wins in the Big Ten. they walked into a hostile Iowa building and escaped as the betting favorites by just two points. Their game against Nebraska was much more decisive as the Terrapins out-rebounded Nebraska 43-25 and won by a margin of 22 points. They've certainly tightened up their play following the MSU loss and with the way they're rebounding the ball, they could stun Michigan State on their home floor.

Jahmir Young was the best player for Maryland in their first meeting with the Spartans and forward Donta Scott was the beneficiary of some easy buckets down low off clean assists. The Spartans have struggled all year to secure their rebounds on the defensive end. With how well Maryland has been rebounding as of late, boxing out the MSU bigs could be the key to success in this road game. The Michigan State crowd will be deafening, but the Terrapins can really break the will of this MSU team if they're able to grab offensive rebounds and score on their second-chance opportunities.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State had another slow start in their last game against Michigan, but the Spartans quickly turned it up to start the second half and quickly grew a lead over the Wolverines. They've been struggling all year to find consistent play from their bigs and they're currently working through a three-man rotation at the position. Each of their big men do something different and while it helps to have options in rotation, they're hoping for a more consistent role out of the position as they get deeper into Big Ten competition. AJ Hoggard has really ramped-up his aggression in driving to the hoop and his energy has carried this Spartan team through some sizable deficits.

Jaden Akins also had himself a career night in their last game as he sunk seven three-pointers on his best shooting night as a Spartan. It was also Tom Izzo's 700th career win as a head coach and it's clear this team has been playing for something bigger than themselves. If they can continue to shoot the ball well and rebound their misses, they should have no trouble beating this Maryland team on their home floor. Tyson Walker was great in their last meeting and he's been able to bail them out in tough spots all year – look for him to be the go-to guy if this game gets close down the stretch.

Final Maryland-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Given these two teams met just two weeks ago, it's clear why the Spartans have the bigger betting advantage on their home floor this time around. The spartans continue to be one of the better home teams in the Big Ten and their last game against Michigan only proves how easily they can heat up in their home arena.

Maryland has responded well since their last loss to Michigan State, but that fact remains that Big Ten road wins have been nearly impossible to find this year. With the spread where it is, we like the Michigan State Spartans to get the job done and cover the spread in front of the Izzone faithful.

Final Maryland-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State Spartans -6.5 (-110)