The Dallas Mavericks have gone 1-2 on their current road trip, most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors by a final score of 136-125. Dallas is set to complete their four-game road trip on Friday in a clash with the Boston Celtics. Boston will present a challenge for Luka Doncic and Dallas to say the least, as they currently hold the NBA's best record.
Doncic is also dealing with injury concerns. The Mavs star is battling a left ankle sprain as well as a broken nose. So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Celtics?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Celtics
Doncic is currently listed as questionable as he battles the aforementioned ankle and nose injuries, via the NBA Injury Report.
Friday's game is expected to be a competitive affair. The Celtics are the favorite but Dallas will not back down. Of course, Doncic's availability will go a long way into determining the outcome of the contest.
The Celtics-Mavericks game also presents Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum with opportunities to strengthen their respective MVP cases. Leading their teams to a victory over another MVP candidate on a contending team may be taken into account by voters at the end of the season.
Doncic was overlooked in the MVP conversation early during the 2023-24 campaign. His consistent excellence on the floor has led to people taking notice over the past few weeks, however. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd dropped an honest assessment of Luka's MVP chances last Saturday at practice.
“I don't think you're gonna win the MVP in October, November, or December,” Kidd said. “I think it's more likely you win it in February, March, April, I think he's put himself in a great position to win the MVP.”
For now, the Mavericks are simply hopeful that Doncic's injury concerns don't prove to be problematic moving forward. When it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is currently uncertain.