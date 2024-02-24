Luka Doncic is finally receiving the attention he's deserved all season long. He was overlooked to begin the 2023-24 campaign despite recording elite numbers and keeping the Dallas Mavericks afloat in the Western Conference. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd's take on Doncic's MVP candidacy perfectly summarizes Doncic's case for winning the award.
“I don't think you're gonna win the MVP in October, November, or December,” Kidd said after practice Saturday. “I think it's more likely you win it in February, March, April, I think he's put himself in a great position to win the MVP.”
Luka's numbers speak for themselves. The Mavs superstar is averaging a league-leading 34.3 points per outing on 49.2 percent field goal and 37.9 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 8.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Luka's averages are “ridiculous” to say the least, something Mavericks guard Josh Green said after practice on Saturday.
“To me, it's clear-cut… I mean his averages are ridiculous,” Green said of Doncic. “Averages are ridiculous… I think everything about Luka's game has really progressed this year. He's a great leader and he's done an amazing job. I think it's only the start to be honest with you. I think he's very motivated, it's really good to see.”
The Mavericks have of course spoken highly of Luka all season long. Yet, as aforementioned, Luka was not previously receiving as much national media attention. That has changed over the past week.
Luka Doncic's MVP case finally receiving serious attention
There have been a number of instances of national media members talking about Luka's greatness over the past week. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins recently provided one such example on ESPN.
“Luka Doncic, in my opinion, is LeBron James minus the athleticism,” Perkins said. “When you talk about being able to take control of the game, being feared by the opponents. There's nothing that you can do to stop this man. The only person that is stopping Luka is Luka when he's off.”
Perkins certainly isn't the only analyst to recently give Luka his flowers. So will Doncic actually win the NBA MVP?
Doncic's friend Nikola Jokic is among the favorites. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is also in the conversation.
Luka's chances will likely come down to where Dallas finishes in the standings. Doncic's statistics are incredible but if the Mavs don't finish within the top six teams in the West, and the other MVP contenders secure top positions within their conferences, then it will be tough for Luka to take home the award.
Fortunately, the Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The Mavs defeated the Phoenix Suns on Thursday to extend their current winning streak to seven games. Their trade deadline acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington Jr. have proven to be crucial as well.
Of course, Kyrie Irving's impact cannot go overlooked either. He's been a tremendous co-star for the Mavericks when healthy.
So Luka Doncic has help and the Mavs are trending in a positive direction. Anything can change over the next couple of months, but right now Doncic is making a serious run for the MVP award.