Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is happy that the WNBA made changes in its travel policy, though she couldn't help but wonder why it took so long for the league to realize the need for such measures and implement it.

To recall, the WNBA allowed Griner to fly charter for the Mercury's remaining road games after an incident at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport when a YouTuber harassed her. Previously, teams are not allowed to fly privately, though the league has insisted that it was an option for the forward since the beginning.

Although the issue has been resolved, Griner was asked about her travel situation once again during a video call with the media on Monday. In response, the Mercury All-Star couldn't help but share her disappointment that things had to hit “rock bottom” before appropriate actions were taken.

“I'll say this. I think we should have already had the option to use a different airline, a more private airline, charter flights. It's a shame that it had to get to rock bottom, because I feel like waiting for something to happen and then making a change … you don't know what that ‘something's' going to be. We've all seen what can happen in this world. And when you play the ‘let's-wait-and-see game,' you're really playing with fire. You're playing with people's lives,” Griner said, via ESPN.

“So I'm glad that they finally got it together — and, you know, are going to allow us to do this. It's just a shame that it took so damn long, honestly.”

While Brittney Griner is flying privately, it's unknown what the rest of the team is doing when it comes to their travels. Whatever the case may be, though, hopes are high that the recent changes in the travel policy of the WNBA will have a positive impact on the rest of the league.