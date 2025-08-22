The Michigan football team will begin the 2025 season in less than 10 days, and on Thursday, the Wolverines announced their team captains. Michigan has six this year: Derrick Moore, Ernest Hausmann, Rod Moore, Max Bredeson, Giovanni El-Hadi and Marlin Klein. Let’s take a closer look at all six players.

Derrick Moore, senior, EDGE

Derrick Moore is expected to be one of the best players on the Michigan defense this season. He has been with the program since 2022, and he has been receiving significant playing time throughout his career. This defensive line should be stout, and this Michigan football captain is a big reason why.

Ernest Hausmann, senior, LB

Ernest Hausmann started his career at Nebraska, but he has been a Wolverine for the past two seasons. He has emerged as one of the best players on the Michigan defense, and like Moore, he is a big reason why this D is expected to be good again this year.

Rod Moore, grad student, DB

Rod Moore is entering his second year as a captain of the Michigan football team. Unfortunately, he missed all of last year with a torn ACL. We don’t know when he will be back on the field in games, but Moore is practicing, so that’s a great sign. He had an outstanding 2023 season and sealed Michigan’s 12-0 regular season with an interception vs. Ohio State.

Max Bredeson, grad student, FB

Max Bredeson is also entering his second season as a captain of the Wolverines. Bredeson screams Michigan as he is always in the trenches paving the way for his running backs. Michigan’s dominance in the trenches in recent years wouldn’t be possible without guys like him. Bredeson is an outstanding leader.

Giovanni El-Hadi, grad student, OL

Our next Michigan captain is offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi. El-Hadi earned a starting role last year, and he is a huge piece to the puzzle for the Wolverines this year. The O-line needs to be stout, and it starts with this captain.

Marlin Klein, senior, TE

Our final Michigan captain is tight end Marlin Klein. Klein has some big shoes to fill as he is following in the footsteps of Colston Loveland. Loveland is now in the NFL, so it is Klein’s time to shine. He showed a lot of promise last year, and he will be getting a lot more targets this season. The Michigan football team loves to utilize the TEs, so the opportunities will be there for him to flourish.