Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May got honest about his motivation ahead of the team's visit to Indiana. The Wolverines are coming off a thrilling victory over Oregon in what has been a very encouraging season so far. Michigan now sits at 17-5 overall and 9-2 in Big Ten play. May, an alum of Indiana University, will have all the motivation in the world in his return to Bloomington.

However, the Wolverines' head coach is trying to stay as focused as possible. In an interview with WXYZ Detroit reporter Kellen Voss, May revealed his mentality heading into Sunday's clash.

“I'm not thinking about anything. My Mom lives in Bloomington, it is what it is. I'm trying to win a freaking basketball game.”

Michigan basketball has gone from a Big Ten bottom-dweller to a contender in one season

May also said he hasn't responded to texts from 20 or so friends asking to grab dinner with him. This is a business trip for Michigan's head coach as his team looks to remain in Big Ten regular season title contention. The Wolverines' current predicament is a testament to their players and new head coach. Michigan basketball was 8-24 overall last year in one of the worst seasons in recent program history.

Head coach Juwan Howard was subsequently fired after last season ended. The Wolverines made the move to hire May a little more than a week later. The Terre Haute, Indiana native was previously the head coach at Florida Atlantic. May dramatically elevated the program in his six years with the Owls, leading the school to its first tournament win.

The 2022-2023 Owls went on a legendary run in that NCAA Tournament, making it all the way to the Final Four. The following season, Florida Atlantic returned to March Madness, losing in the first round this time. Now, May is in Ann Arbor, and he's already showing results.

The current No. 24 team in the country already has several impressive victories over ranked squads. Michigan basketball is now a No. 7 seed in ESPN's Bracketology. And the Wolverines will have plenty of opportunities to pick up some quality wins. Dusty May's team still has five ranked opponents on its schedule, including several top-ten opponents.

Overall, Michigan's head coach is trying to help this program achieve more than just a redemption season. May wants to add more accolades to what has already been an accomplished coaching career. The Wolverines will find out where they stack up in the Big Ten Conference over the next few weeks. And that could be the ultimate litmus regarding how deep of a run this team can make in March.