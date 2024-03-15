Juwan Howard will not return next season as the head coach of the Michigan basketball team. Howard was the coach of the Wolverines for five seasons and led the team to a Big Ten title and a trip to the Elite Eight in his second season. He also won AP Coach of the Year that season. Things have gone down hill since, however, as Michigan finished this season with an 8-24 record.
“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said, according to a release from the school. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”
Michigan basketball saw their season end on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State. The Wolverines were able to trim the lead late to lose by just nine, by they had lost seven of their last eight games by double digits before their game against the Nittany Lions.
When Juwan Howard took over as the head coach of the Michigan basketball team and won the Big Ten in year two, it seemed like a home run hire. Howard was a member of the legendary Fab Five, and it was great to see him find coaching success with the Wolverines. Michigan has only gotten worse since then.
Michigan squeezed into the tournament the following year as an 11 seed, and they pulled some upsets to get into the Sweet 16. The Wolverines have now missed the tournament two years in a row, and this season was their worst in a very long time. Their 24 losses are the most in school history, and this was the first time since the 1960s that Michigan finished in last place in the Big Ten. It was time for a change.