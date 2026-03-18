This past NFL season featured a busy trade deadline, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has a possible explanation for the spike in activity.

During the 2025 season, 15 trades were made from the start of the league year through the draft, and 18 trades had already been completed just one week into the new league year this season, according to ESPN. Schefter believes the increase in player movement and the willingness of front offices to make major acquisitions comes down to a new wave of general managers who are more aggressive and fearless in their approach.

"There's nothing that these general managers and front offices are afraid of anymore, because the best front offices are being active and aggressive in pursuing trades." —@AdamSchefter on why trade deadline deals have skyrocketed in recent years 👀 pic.twitter.com/NReT3aicmR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 18, 2026

“I think the biggest factor is that we have a new breed of GMs, Schefter said on ESPN's NFL Live. “It's a younger group of GMs. It's a more aggressive group of GMs. And when we look at some of the teams that have had the greatest success. They have not been afraid to make trades.”

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He expounded upon his point, saying, “It's a copycat league, and it used to be, in my mind, in my world, the busiest times of the year were free agent week, draft week, and the week when the regular season ended and coaches were fired and hired in the last few years. What has nudged its way into that list is the trade deadline. I think that right now has become as busy a time as free agency. If we look at the number of trades that have been made at the trade deadline in the last few years, it's skyrocketed. And so teams are used to making trades at the trade deadline.”

As Schefter pointed out, the boldness and aggressiveness in front office dealings have led to an active trade market in the NFL. Star players are no longer considered untouchable, and front offices are increasingly willing to explore deals at any time, especially if it gets them closer to contending for a Super Bowl.

As the NFL adjusts to the new normal of trade season, eager general managers are creating their own moments as they look to build rosters worthy of contending for the sport's biggest crown.