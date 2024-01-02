Former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was in attendance at the Rose Bowl to support the Wolverines.

Michigan football is heading to the National Championship after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday and there was a controversial figure in the stands supporting the Wolverines. According to ex-linebacker Chase Winovich, Connor Stalions, the culprit of the sign-stealing scandal in Ann Arbor, was in attendance in Pasadena.

Via The Athletic:

According to former Michigan LB Chase Winovich's Instagram story, Connor Stalions was in attendance for the Wolverines' Rose Bowl win over Alabama 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0bWNstuDdW — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) January 2, 2024

Stalions resigned from his position back in November after the investigation began into the sign-stealing. He even attended Central Michigan games in order to try and steal signs. Stalions did get suspended by Michigan football before stepping down.

After he quit, Stalions expressed his love for the Wolverines program despite how things played out:

“I love the University of Michigan and its football program,” Stalions told The Athletic after his resignation. “And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure. I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on.”

Jim Harbaugh ultimately received a three-game suspension himself, even though there's no evidence he has anything to do with the scandal. Despite many doubters, Michigan football is clearly not letting any of the drama affect them. They have a clear opportunity to win a natty next Monday.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Stalions cheering on Michigan football at NRG Stadium as they look to take care of Michael Penix Jr and the Washington Huskies.