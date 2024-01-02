Michigan football slayed the hopes and dreams of the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national title and then proceeded to rub some salt in the wounds of their SEC opponent with some good trolling in the locker room following Monday night's Rose Bowl.

The Wolverines looked as though they were going to lose to Alabama, which had a seven-point lead with only over a minute left in the fourth quarter. But JJ McCarthy and Michigan football showed what they're made of, as they tied the game up and forced overtime with a touchdown and a stop in the clutch. The Wolverines completed their come-from-behind win by scoring a touchdown in overtime and preventing the Crimson Tide from answering with a touchdown on the other side of the field for a 27-20 win.

The job is not yet done for the Wolverines, If they want a bigger celebration in the locker room, they will have to win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8 in Houston against the dangerous Washington Huskies, who defeated the Texas Longhorns at the Sugar Bowl also on Monday to book their spot in the grandest game of the season.