After last weekend’s incredible slate of games delivered with some absolute thrillers, it’s going to be hard for week six of the college football season to top it. There aren’t a ton of great matchups this week, and there is in fact only one that features two ranked teams. The good news is, it should be a good one. The ninth ranked Missouri football team will be hitting the road to take on the Texas A&M football team who is ranked #25 in the country. This is a huge game in the SEC race, and it should be a lot of fun.

College GameDay goes to the biggest game of the week, but there are typically a couple weeks each season like this one where they try to go to a new place because there aren’t a ton of marquee matchups. Texas A&M-Missouri is definitely the biggest game of the week as it is the only one that features two ranked teams, but College GameDay will be at Cal as the Golden Bears are hosting #8 Miami.

That Cal-Miami game is one notable game in the ACC, and the only other is #15 Clemson hitting the road to take on Florida State. This was supposed to be the most important game of the season in the conference, but the Seminoles are lifeless and 1-4. Still, it will be interesting to see if they can get up for this game.

There isn’t much happening in the Big 12 this week. The conference has a couple top teams on a bye week, but Texas Tech-Arizona should be a good one as both teams only have one loss.

The Big Ten has a few intriguing games this weekend. Perhaps the best is #10 Michigan visiting Washington for a national title game rematch. Iowa-Ohio State will also be an interesting game, and undefeated Rutgers will look to stay perfect as they hit the road to play Nebraska.

Lastly, the SEC has a couple good matchups this weekend. There is obviously this top-25 matchup between Texas A&M and Missouri that we have discussed, but another good one will be between South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Rebels were upset at home last weekend, so they need this one.

This Texas A&M-Missouri game is definitely going to be a fun one, and if there is one game that you’re going to watch this weekend, it should probably be this one. The Tigers are undefeated, but they have had some close calls. The Aggies already have one loss this season, and they want to avoid that second one for as long as possible. This should be a good one.

Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Missouri football has had some close calls

The Missouri football team surprised a lot of people last season as they were one of the best teams in the SEC, and they ended up winning the Cotton Bowl. With the College Football Playoff now expanded to 12 teams, the Tigers have a good shot at making it as they have one of the easiest SEC schedules. However, they already had a close call against one of the conference’s worst teams.

Missouri is currently 4-0, but they have had close games against a couple of teams that they were expected to win big against. First, Boston College came to town and made things difficult on the Tigers as the final score was 27-21. That was a close one. Then, one of the worst teams in the SEC took Missouri to double overtime. The Tigers hosted Vanderbilt last weekend, and they barely squeaked out a 30-27 victory.

Going on the road to take on Texas A&M isn’t going to be easy, and Missouri is going to have to play better if they want to win.

Texas A&M football is finding ways to win

The Texas A&M football team lost a tough one at home to start the season as Notre Dame bested them in a close one. That was a tough way for the Aggies to start the year as that would have been a huge win. However, the Aggies haven’t lost since and they now have another chance to pick up a big top-10 win at home.

Since losing to Notre Dame, Texas A&M has rattled off four straight wins against McNeese, Florida, Bowling Green and Arkansas. Have they all been pretty? No. Still, wins are wins and the Aggies are 4-1 and ranked in the top-25.

This is a big game for both teams, and it should be an exciting one. Here are three predictions for it:

Luther Burden will score a touchdown

Missouri football wide receiver Luther Burder is one of the best players in college football, and he has stepped up in some big moments for the Tigers in recent years. Burden especially came up big during Missouri's week four victory over Vanderbilt. He had two touchdowns in that game, and one was a big one in OT. Burden is one of the most important players on the team, and good things happen when the Tigers get the ball in his hands. He will have a good game on Saturday.

Brady Cook will throw two touchdown passes

When this Missouri passing game finds its groove, they are a very tough offense to stop. Texas A&M isn't going to be able to score a ton of points in this one as their offense has struggled this season, so the Tigers shouldn't need too much on offense to get a win in this game. Quarterback Brady Cook will make enough plays with his arms to get his team a fairly comfortable win on the road against a ranked team.

Missouri will win 28-17

The Missouri football team is going to win this one 28-17. Texas A&M has not been a good team in big games as of late, so it's hard to expect them to win this one. They just need one to get over that hump, but this game won't be the time that it happens. It will be a close game, but the Tigers will get the win by two scores.

Texas A&M and Missouri will kick things off at noon ET/11:00 CT on Saturday from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Aggies are currently favored by 2.5 points.