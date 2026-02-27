In an NFL where wide receivers are making boatloads of money on their second and third contracts, drafting instant impact pass-catchers in the first round has become the best way to build an elite group of receivers.

It also feels like there are more and more great wide receiver prospects coming into the draft each year. Just last year, Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka both came in and made an impact in the NFC South right away.

This draft class is no different. Ohio State's Carnell Tate has a chance to be a top 10 pick, and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson could join him if his medicals check out at the NFL Combine. Beyond those two, Washington's Denzel Boston and USC's Makai Lemon also have a chance to get into the first round after stellar seasons out west.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award this season as the most outstanding wide receiver in college football, leading the way for an explosive USC passing game that got the Trojans to nine wins. In 12 games, Lemon caught 79 balls for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

There is an argument to be made that Lemon might be the most pro-ready of all the wide receiver prospects due to his ability to play anywhere on the field, get separation and win at the catch point. Where are some spots that can get the best out of him as a rookie and beyond?

Pittsburgh Steelers

It's looking more and more like the Steelers will have Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback, especially after they brought in Mike McCarthy as their new head coach to replace Mike Tomlin. That likely means more of the same in terms of what the offense is going to look like: a lot of iso routes and slot fades, where Rodgers is going to need guys who can win down the field and make tough catches.

Lemon would be a great complement to Metcalf as someone that can play in the slot and separate against man coverage. Rodgers would love Lemon's ability to separate and make plays down the field, which is something that Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava also relied on over the last few seasons.

Lemon is the kind of instant-impact receiver that could get this Steelers offense from a below-average unit to an above-average one, which could be the difference in what is expected to be a very tight AFC North race.

Baltimore Ravens

Article Continues Below

Elsewhere in the division, the Ravens have been looking for more pass-catchers for most of the Lamar Jackson era. Isaiah Likely is probably out the door, and Zay Flowers can only carry the load in the receiver room for so long.

Jackson has needed a ball-winner that he can trust on the outside for a long time, and Lemon brings a versatile version of that kind of player. He and Flowers would be essentially interchangeable in the slot and on the outside, and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle would be able to use Lemon in a lot of creative and different ways.

Baltimore could use its first-round pick, which is higher than usual at No. 14, on an offensive lineman or to find more help on the defensive front seven, but it's hard not to imagine what the addition of a plug-and-play wideout like Lemon would do for an offense that already has plenty of firepower.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints were also mentioned as a potential landing spot for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, as it's no secret that New Orleans needs to surround Tyler Shough with some weapons this offseason. Outside of the resurgent Chris Olave, everyone else around Shough at the skill positions is replaceable at this point.

That could mean a possible trade back in the first round for Lemon, who would be exactly the kind of security blanket that a young quarterback like Shough would love to have. Kellen Moore knows exactly how to handle a star receiver duo from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and he would certainly make it work with Olave and Lemon.

Again, No. 8 might be too early to take someone like Lemon, who has size and speed concerns. However, he is the same kind of prospect that shouldn't be overthought like some teams did with Egbuka a year ago. Moving back into the teens and taking Lemon would be a great use of resources for the Saints this spring.