The Ohio State football program has the potential to dominate the upcoming NFL Draft. The defense has all of the attention, but Carnell Tate will be the best player on the Buckeyes' offense to get drafted after he declared in January. Tate is projected to be drafted in the top 10. One team that has shown interest is the Cleveland Browns, and Tate said that he would love to stay in Ohio after meeting with them.

When speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, Tate was asked directly whether he had spoken to the Browns, and he said he had a great meeting with them. The meeting included Andrew Berry, Todd Monken, and WR coach Christian Jones. He also said he would love to stay close to Columbus and be home in Ohio.

“It would mean a lot to stay next to Columbus,” Tate said Friday at the 2026 NFL Combine. “Then I could go out there and see all my guys at Ohio State. I know Ohio State fans love the Cleveland Browns, so why not?”

Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for Ohio State during the 2025 season. He also fully believes he is the best wideout available to teams this year in the NFL Draft when talking to the media at his press conference.

“Everything. The catching, the route running, the blocking,” Tate said. “I got the mindset that I’m the best wide receiver in the draft class. I got the route running and can manipulate DBs. I got the catching, I can catch over DBs. I’ve got the field awareness on the sidelines, a couple of sideline grabs. I also showed up in the blocking game, blocking D-ends, and corners. Whatever you need, I've got it.”

He’s expected to be the next great NFL pass-catcher from Ohio State, looking to extend the program’s run of four straight years with a receiver taken in the first round. He also joins a draft class with other Ohio State stars like Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese.

“It’s a blessing to be here and be part of the history at Ohio State and the great receivers that came through before me,” Tate said before adding, “They inspired me a lot. I want to be like them.”