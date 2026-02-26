Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph is staying with the institution until 2028. Joseph and Grambling have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season that also features an option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The new extension could keep Joseph with the Tigers through the end of the decade.

Grambling State’s athletic director spoke about the extension in a statement released by the institution.

“This decision reflects our belief in the future of Grambling State football. We are committed to building a program defined by discipline, development, and championships. Coach Joseph’s leadership continues to move us forward, and we are confident that the foundation being laid today will position us for sustained success in the years ahead.”

Mickey Joseph also spoke about the extension, saying,

“I want to sincerely thank our administration, our players, and Tiger Nation for their continued trust and support,” Joseph added. “It means a great deal to lead this program. We are working every day to build something special for the future, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this university and these young men.”

Joseph is approaching Year 3 at the helm of the Tigers. He replaced former NFL coach Hue Jackson as Grambling looked to find a new voice that can lead them to sustained winning. He holds a 12-12 record overall in his two seasons with the team and a 6-10 record in the conference.

But Grambling State saw improvement last fall as the team finished 7-5. The 7-5 finish is Grambling's best season since 2017, in which they made the SWAC championship and appeared in the Celebration Bowl against the then-MEAC dynasty, North Carolina A&T.

The stability afforded by the contract extension gives Joseph an extra opportunity to build the roster and develop his players in a fashion conducive to winning games in the SWAC.