Heading into the 2026 NFL combine, Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq was widely considered the best tight end in the class, but some openly wondered how his athletic testing would impact his final draft status.

Slightly undersized at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, Sadiq was labeled an athletic freak by Bruce Feldman, and if he made good on that assessment at the Combine, he would theoretically fly up draft boards as organizations look for the next great movable offensive chess piece. But if he faultered, or simply looked like an average athlete, he could go from a solid first-round pick to a player firmly destined to hear his name called in the 30s, be that by a Super Bowl team or at the top of the second round.

Fortunately for Oregon fans, Sadiq firmly fell in the former category, running a 4.39 40-yard-dash time that broke the all-time record at the NFL Combine.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine: 40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

A key piece of the Oregon offense as they transitioned from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, Bey saved his best college season for last in 2025, catching 51 balls for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, the latter of which led all FBS tight ends. Sadiq was a beast in the endzone, could line up in-line or in the slot, and even cemented himself as an NFL-caliber blocker, a key feature of his game that talent evaluators will look for when scouting his game.

Where will Sadiq come off the board in April? Well, after being mocked firmly in the 20s for much of the winter, it's safe to assume Sadiq will be considered one of the big winners of the 2026 NFL Combine and will see his draft stock rise accordingly.