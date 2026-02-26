Penn State football sent out nine players to the NFL Combine including star quarterback Drew Allar. But defensive tackle Zane Durant emerged as the surprise breakout performer Thursday. Including beating a previous Patrick Mahomes mark.

Durant took his field work seriously inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis by posting these uncanny numbers:

Penn State DT Zane Durant | 2026 Combine Results: 🐾 40 Yard Dash: 4.75 (1st)

🐾 10 Yard Split: 1.66u (1st)

🐾 Vertical Jump: 33.50” (3rd)

🐾 Broad Jump: 9'4" (5th)

But his 40-yard dash time sparked a notable comparison. As noted by the NFL Network, Durant outran Patrick Mahomes with his 40 time, plus one other All-Pro quarterback.

NFL teams will fawn over Durant's straight line speed he just displayed. Especially the defenses needing interior pass rush help. Durant just showed he can outrun a young Prescott and Mahomes.

But was the Penn State IDL already garnering lots of pre-draft buzz? He wasn't the most coveted prospect entering the 2026 combine.

What scouts originally said about Penn State's Zane Durant before Combine

Draft experts weren't particularly high on Durant coming into Indy.

NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein labeled him an “average backup or special teamer” while dropping this evaluation:

“Twitchy 3-technique with rare short-area quickness. Durant's disruptive potential is maximized in slanting/twisting schemes, where he can use his lateral quickness to beat zone blocks, slip into gaps and track down screens. His small frame and short arms make him a sitting duck as a static defender, though,” Zierlein wrote.

The draft analyst added: “His rush moves need to be sharpened and refined to give him the best chance of becoming a rotational, sub-package 3-technique in a gaming front.”

Bleacher Report's Matt Holder liked Durant's quickness and athleticism. But his 6-foot-1, 290-pound frame drew concerns.

Durant is one of the last defenders from the James Franklin era. He also starred on the PSU team that advanced to the 2024 semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

He changed the narrative of himself quick off his bonkers combine outing. This presents a chance to shoot up on the NFL Draft boards moving forward.