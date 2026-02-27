Ohio State football rolled deep into the NFL Combine for 2026. Arvell Reese entered garnering the most hype among the Buckeye defenders. But Sonny Styles delivered the most bonkers performance in Indianapolis Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound linebacker ended up shattering the vertical marks made by Nick Emmanwori and D.K. Metcalf as part of his epic day.

Sonny Styles isn't your average linebacker

— NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

But his vertical wasn't the only astonishing mark he hit. Styles blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds — while carrying nearly 245 pounds. He ran at the speed of a wide receiver and faster than most NFL tight ends who ran at the combine in years past.

He placed first in four different categories inside Lucas Oil Stadium — and got fans envisioning him playing for their team.

Notable reactions for massive Sonny Styles NFL Combine day

Styles' blockbuster performance got ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick chiming in.

Alphas gonna Alpha. Tape matching measurables is when ideal worlds collide. Take a bow Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles 🫡 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 27, 2026

But an NFL researcher noted how Styles is actually faster than Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Sonny Styles at the 2026 Combine… ▫️Taller than Mike Evans

▫️Faster than George Pickens

▫️Quicker than Patrick Peterson

▫️Jumps higher than Davante Adams

▫️More explosive than Derwin James Jr.

▫️Heavier than Trent Cole@OhioStateFB | @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/CnnN9T21SQ — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 27, 2026

Even Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Kyle Hamilton reacted to the outing — calling Styles “one of one.”

The simulcam was a low blow @richeisen @nflnetwork Sonny is 1 of 1 tho! — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) February 27, 2026

Styles got Kansas City Chiefs fans envisioning him joining the franchise alongside Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The New York Jets had fans thinking about how Styles just may have shot up to the No. 2 spot.

Essentially Sports, however, started to visualize the other New York team the Giants taking Styles in.

🔸#Colts to retain Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones

🔸Standout performers at Day 1 of the NFL Combine

🔸Sonny Styles to @Giants?@TonyPauline and @StephOtey look back at the Day 1 storylines, trade movements, standouts, and a lot more! Stay tuned for more updates pic.twitter.com/VulweipKLI — EssentiallySports (@ES_sportsnews) February 27, 2026

Once again, Reese entered this year's combine hearing plenty of chatter about his athleticism. Even the versatile OSU defender garnered projections to land as high as No. 2. Styles overheard his own pre-draft chatter with the Dallas Cowboys among his proposed fits.

But now Styles looks like he's rearranged the draft order — showing he's just as freakish of an athlete and more.