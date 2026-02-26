Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp's time in Boulder is over. The 53-year-old Sapp is said to have already parted ways with Colorado football after years working in the coaching staff of head coach Deion Sanders with the Big 12 program, according to Brandon Krisztal of Guerrilla Sports.

“Our @bkdenversports has learned Warren Sapp is not returning for a 4th season at Colorado. The Hall of Famer has coached the defensive pass rush coordinator since 2023 when came to Boulder as a member of Deion Sander's staff,” Guerrilla Sports shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Colorado has also confirmed this separation with Sapp via a statement (h/t Brian Howell of Buffzone).

“CU Athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes,” read the statement.

The former Super Bowl champion and ex-NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, Sapp served as the Buffaloes' senior quality control analyst and the role of the pass rush coordinator during his stint with Buffalo. He joined Colorado's coaching staff in 2024 as a graduate assistant.

In that year, the Buffaloes finished sixth in the conference with an average of 23.1 points allowed per game, but that form regressed in 2025, when they gave up 30.5 points per outing.

It remains to be seen where Sapp will head next after his tenure with Colorado football — or whether he will continue his coaching career– but his departure means that the Buffaloes will have to find someone to replace the void he's left.

Sapp, who played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, had a decorated NFL career, as he racked up seven Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro honors. The former defensive tackle suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders and recorded a total of 96.5 sacks in 198 games.