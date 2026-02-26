Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey is making a name for himself at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. On Thursday, Bailey managed to etch his name among some of the best prospects in the 40-yard dash, per Next Gen Stats.

He ultimately achieved the third-fastest speed of 22.91 mph over the last three years. Also, his 4.51 40-yard dash time is the fastest among all the defensive linemen in the class of 2026.

The top two were Dallas Turner of Alabama and Byron Young of Tennessee. Turner achieved a top speed of 22.98 mph, and Young led the way at 23.43 mph.

David Bailey reached the third-fastest top speed in the forty (22.91 mph) of any EDGE prospect at the Combine over the last four years. Bailey's unofficial 4.51-second forty time is currently the fastest mark among DL in this year's class.@TexasTechFB | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/acwK3VYhOk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 26, 2026

Last season, Bailey finished his last year at Texas Tech with 52 total tackles, 32 solo and 20 assisted. Additionally, Bailey averaged 14.5 sacks during the year.

Furthermore, he walked away with an arsenal of accolades. Bailey captured the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Lombardi Award Finalist, and was named a Unanimous All-American.

Before, Bailey had played at Stanford University from 2022 to 2024. Altogether, he played in 32 games and finished his career at Stanford with 111 total tackles. In March 2025, he entered the transfer portal.

Ultimately, Texas Tech finished the season at 12-2 and 8-1 in the Big 12. In the end, they would lose to Oregon in the Orange Bowl 23-0.

Also, some are predicting Bailey to at least vie for a spot with the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The NFL Combine is scheduled from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1. In April, the NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to 25.