The MLB’s Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted to make the runner on second in extra innings rule permanent for regular season games, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Baseball fans were not too happy about the news on Twitter, directing their anger at commissioner Rob Manfred.

The rule was initially put into place during the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB also put 7-inning doubleheaders into place that season. The 7-inning doubleheaders went away for the 2022 season, but the “ghost” runner rule remained, and now we know it is here to stay.

Nearly everyone who responded was upset at the news, and voiced their displeasure with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the competition committee.

“Congratulations to MLB. You win. You have officially exhausted my capacity to care. If you want to keep diluting your sport’s appeal, knock yourself out,” wrote Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli).

“Why do the people running baseball hate baseball,” wrote Kim McCauley (@kimischilling).

“Rob Manfred and the entire competition committee should be thrown in prison. It is not too much to ask to have someone who likes baseball commission the game,” wrote Hooch (@CompanyHooch)

Some fans are not against the rule in general, but think it should be implemented later than the 10th inning.

“I think this rule is fine if you start it in the 12th inning. But in innings 10 and 11, play it the regular way. This stinks,” wrote Philadelphia sports reporter John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis).

However, some expressed the viewpoint of the players.

“I really don’t care for the rule (you can lose a perfect game), but you know who loves it? Players. Players absolutely love it,” wrote St. Louis Cardinals beat writer Jeff Jones (@jmjones).

“Never a doubt. Owners don’t like paying players to not play because of injury. And broadcasters are not interested in 4 hour games. This rule is here to stay,” wrote former Marlins president David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson)

Based on what we know, it seems the fans and players are divided on this issue. The good news for fans is the rule will not be in place in the postseason.