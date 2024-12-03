The “Golden At-Bat” rule, or “Golden Batter” rule, as it's known in Banana Ball, is the latest terror haunting the minds of Major League Baseball fans. Nothing ruffles the feathers of MLB fans more than potential rule changes, even a mere suggestion. As if shielding some lofty, high-minded treasure from the filth of our modern times, baseball holds itself to a self-imposed, deluded standard no one outside the sport's inner circle remotely cares about. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the cardinal sin of thinking outside the box and mentioned the league was considering the Golden At-Bat rule. Chaos ensued throughout social media, and MLB insider Jeff Passon laid into the idea while on the Pat McAfee show.

“I think it's a terrible idea! … You can leave the freaking game alone, and it will still be really good. You don't need to spice things up and take away from what baseball actually is and what it's supposed to be. That game is good enough and I don't understand why people want to tinker beyond what we have already. The pitch clock has done wonders. Don't get too far out over your skis–not worth it!”

Fans on social media echoed the same sentiment with a little more anger and frustration added to the mix.

Baseball police pulled up, keep your hands where they can see them!

“Worst idea I’ve ever heard of. Manfred should be fired for even considering it. This isn’t a sideshow it’s f—ing baseball.”

Is this real life?

“Manfred has got to be kidding with this bulls–t right?”

MLB writers, you say? Guess it's a step above those million monkeys trying to type Shakespeare.

“Thank you. Dumbest idea EVER!!! Idea brought up by MLB Writers, you know, the ones who never played a sport in there lives but think they know how to improve it!!! DUMBA–ES.”

Won't someone think of the children?!

“My God, Rob Manfred. Stop trying to kill baseball. The “Golden At-Bat” rule is the most stupid thing I've heard. In the name of all that's holy get him out as MLB commissioner.”

Recent MLB rule changes

The MLB adopted a pitch clock during spring training games in 2019. The rule was eventually implemented in 2023. Also, in 2023, the league added an extra-inning base runner to second base.

In 2022, the National League finally adopted a designated hitter, and the postseason was expanded to 12 teams. Bases were increased from 15 to 18 inches, and defensive shifts were banned that year. A draft lottery was implemented to dissuade tanking.

In 2017, pitchers were no longer required to throw four intentional balls to walk a batter. Pitchers were also forced to face a minimum of three batters per appearance or pitch until the end of a half-inning.