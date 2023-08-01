The St. Louis Cardinals are still in active trade talks as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches and the conversations are reportedly surrounding position players, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Cardinals are sellers, as they demonstrated when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers and relief pitcher Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals could trade Jack Flaherty, as he is on an expiring contract as well, but it seems that he is not one of the most popular names when it comes to active conversations.

The names mentioned most frequently are Paul DeJong, Alec Burleson and Dylan Carlson, according to Morosi.

Paul DeJong is a solid defensive shortstop and around a league-average hitter. He could contribute to a team that is in need of an improvement defensively at the shortstop position. The Boston Red Sox are a team that could potentially use him to improve their defense. DeJong has club options for both 2024 and 2025.

Alec Burleson plays both first base and outfield, but is not a strong defender. A team that believes in his bat could add him though. He is still in his first of four pre-arbitration seasons, so there is a lot of control left for a team that acquires him.

Dylan Carlson is an outfielder who can play in the corner or in center field. He is a switch hitter who is better from the right side, but could potentially be better from the left side in a different stadium. The New York Yankees have been noted as interested in him. The short porch could potentially help him out. He is in the last of his pre-arbitration years, so a team that acquires him would have him through the 2026 season.

The Cardinals have pieces they could sell off, and it will be interesting to monitor what they do.