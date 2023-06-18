The St. Louis Cardinals were expected to be the top team in the National League Central this season, but instead, they find themselves sitting in last place in the division with a 28-43 record. It's safe to say this isn't nearly good enough for St. Louis, and as a result, questions about manager Oliver Marmol's job security have begun to pop up.

After a fairly successful 2022 season, Marmol has had no answers for the Cardinals struggles early on this year. With St. Louis coming up way short of expectations, it's reasonable to wonder whether Marmol could get the ax in the near future. Despite that, even with the team in last place in their division, it doesn't sound like Marmol will have to worry about his job security anytime soon.

“The St. Louis Cardinals have no plans to fire manager Oli Marmol, and his job remains secure, at least until next season, one high-ranking official said. They have already had three managers since the 2018 All-Star break, and aren’t about to hire a fourth. It also certainly helps that the Cardinals’ star players have strongly expressed their support towards Marmol, instead blaming themselves.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

As noted above, the Cardinals have been swapping managers rather frequently as of late, and would likely rather build some consistency with Oliver Marmol than try to bring in another guy to fix their problems. Marmol's leash is apparently longer than expected, but he's going to have to make some changes for St. Louis if he wants to truly get himself off the heat seat in the future.