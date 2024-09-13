The Detroit Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball during the second half of the season. After selling at the trade deadline and appearing out of the postseason race, 20-8 run has gotten them as close to just three games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third American League Wild Card position with just over two weeks left in the regular season.
After their surprise play as of late, many around baseball believe that the Tigers could be major players in free agency this offseason according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand.
“I think they will [spend],” an anonymous AL executive said to Feinsand. “I expect them to be at the top of the division next year, especially if they do spend some money.”
Feinsand does not believe the Tigers would be in play for the top names, like New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto or Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. However, he mentions New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as potential targets.
“I could see them adding a big name and then look to fill a couple holes, as well,” an anonymous NL executive said to Feinsand. “But the big name will be the challenge because they’ll be competing with the big teams. It should be interesting. We’ve seen them spend money on big names in the past, so they’re certainly capable of doing it.”
The Tigers have not made the postseason in the last decade. They have struggled to rebuild following the departure and aging out of their core that won the AL Central every season from 2011-2014 and made the World Series in 2012 that included future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Miguel Cabrera.
However, with a talented young core and the likely AL Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal, The Tigers may be ready to go all in on this group.
How the Detroit Tigers are in postseason contention
The Tigers' recent run has been fueled by their young stars. Players like 23-year-old Riley Greene, 22-year-old second baseman Colt Keith, 24-year-old first baseman Spencer Torkelson, 24-year-old outfielder Parker Meadows and 24-year-old pitcher Keider Montero have all been excellent as the Tigers have clawed their way back into the AL Wild Card race.
If the Tigers are able to continue developing their young talent and are aggressive in free agency and trades this offseason, Detroit could quickly become a consistent postseason contender with one of the brightest futures in all of baseball.