The Detroit Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball during the second half of the season. After selling at the trade deadline and appearing out of the postseason race, 20-8 run has gotten them as close to just three games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third American League Wild Card position with just over two weeks left in the regular season.

After their surprise play as of late, many around baseball believe that the Tigers could be major players in free agency this offseason according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand.

“I think they will [spend],” an anonymous AL executive said to Feinsand. “I expect them to be at the top of the division next year, especially if they do spend some money.”

Feinsand does not believe the Tigers would be in play for the top names, like New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto or Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. However, he mentions New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as potential targets.