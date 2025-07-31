The Detroit Tigers recognize the fact that they need to strengthen their bullpen before the MLB Trade Deadline hits on Thursday, and they have now made their second trade in as many days to help make that a reality. The latest addition for the Tigers is right handed reliever Paul Sewald, who Detroit just acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Sewald had some very impressive seasons with the Seattle Mariners earlier in his career.

“Per source: Tigers are acquiring reliever Paul Sewald from Cleveland,” Chris McCosky said in a post. “He’s posted a 30% whiff rate over the last three seasons. Details on the return to come. Could be a cash or player to be named.”

The Tigers have made a couple of other trades to strengthen their pitching staff this week as well. First, Detroit acquired starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins. Paddack made his debut with the Tigers on Wednesday, and it was extremely successful. He pitched six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he only gave up one run. The Tigers won 7-2, and Paddack got the win.

Detroit added another bullpen arm on Wednesday night as Rafael Montero is coming over from the Atlanta Braves. Montero has seen some success in his career, but he has struggled as of late.

While Paul Sewald isn't in his prime anymore either, this feels like a better pickup for the Tigers. Sewald has 18 strikeouts and just four walks in 15.1 innings pitched this year, but he has given up eight earned runs. He currently has a 4.70 ERA and 1.17 WHIP on the season.

Sewald was outstanding for a few seasons with the Mariners in the past as he finished with an ERA below 3.00 in two years with the team. He was barely over at 3.06 in his other season in Seattle.

Paul Sewald isn't quite at that level right now, but his most recent strong season in Seattle was just two years ago. Once he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, his numbers started to drop a bit.

The Tigers are the fifth team that Paul Sewald has played on during his career. He has spent time with the New York Mets, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Guardians. He is now joining one of the best teams in baseball as Detroit is currently 64-46 on the year, and the team has a nine game lead for first place in the AL Central over Sewald's former team, the Guardians.