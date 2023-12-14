The "Spring Breakout" is an interesting new event that the MLB will put into place in 2024

The MLB offseason is in full swing, and while teams across the league continue to look for ways to improve their rosters, it's never too soon to begin to look towards Spring Training. While we are still months away from pitchers and catchers reporting, it looks like the MLB is implementing a new event during Spring Training that will give top prospects across the league a chance to showcase their talents.

Prospects are a big part of baseball, but up until they make their major league debut, it's tough to ever get a true feel for their game. The MLB decided to come up with an idea that will have top prospects on all 30 teams play in the new “Spring Breakout” games in an effort to allow these young players an opportunity to play on a bigger stage before they retreat to the minors and continue their development.

“Major League Baseball will showcase the sport's best young players during a series of spring training games it's calling “Spring Breakout,” the league announced Wednesday. The event, scheduled to take place March 14-17, will pit an organization's best prospect group against another team's in a game that's part of a doubleheader with a regularly scheduled spring game. Although highly regarded prospects often participate in major league spring training games, rosters filled with the best minor league players from each team typically participate on the backfields at spring complexes.” – Jeff Passan, ESPN

This is a pretty cool idea from the MLB, as many fans love to get excited about top prospects who could burst onto the scene and make a big impact in the major leagues. Having this event gives them an opportunity to show what they are capable of, and who knows, maybe this added playing time could help some guys make the majors right out of Spring Training. Either way, this idea looks like it could be a smash hit, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in mid March.