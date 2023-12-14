One of two key personnel moves could help Shohei Ohtani opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani shocked the baseball world by signing an unprecedented 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9.

It turns out the Japanese generational talent can opt out of his deal with the Dodgers if a personnel move takes place, per The Associated Press.

“Shohei Ohtani can opt out of his $700 million Dodgers deal if controlling owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman lose their roles with the team,” the report stated, citing a publication source with knowledge of the matter.

Ohtani's mammoth contract with the Dodgers includes a slew of benefits. The deal also stipulated he could opt out. However, it was only recently when the information about the specific Dodgers personnel (controlling owner Mark Walter and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman) leaked out.

The 29-year-old two-way superstar left the Los Angeles Angels after six memorable seasons with the team. Ohtani burst onto the scene in 2018 and rewrote MLB history in epic fashion. He became arguably the best two-way player the league has ever seen.

Ohtani earned three MLB All-Star selections and two American League MVP awards during his six-year stint with the Angels. Despite Ohtani and Mike Trout's presence, the Angels were a mediocre team that never tasted postseason baseball from 2018 to 2023.

Shohei Ohtani will finally play postseason baseball with the perennial World Series-contending Dodgers in 2024 and beyond. Ohtani solidifies Dave Roberts' batting lineup that includes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman next season. The Japanese ace will also beef up their starting pitching rotation that includes Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Dustin May in 2025.

Ohtani now owns the richest free-agent deal in MLB history. Los Angeles won 100 games but lost in the NLDS to the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks this past season. The Dodgers' offense sputtered against Arizona.

That's going to change with Ohtani on board for the next 10 years. The new face of the Dodgers franchise will light up the scoreboard at Chavez Ravine in the next decade.