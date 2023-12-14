The Yankees still have their eyes on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly the biggest winner of the MLB offseason after landing the greatest free-agent prize in the form of Shohei Ohtani. But they don't seem to be stopping there. They have a shot at adding yet another Japanese superstar in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, it's still the New York Yankees, who have the inside track for Yamamoto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

“The Dodgers, even if they acquire Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays, are still all in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yet, the Yankees still remain the favorites on Yamamoto.”

Yankees still in pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Whatever happens on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto front for the Yankees, they aren't going to finish the offseason empty-handed. They have successfully acquired star outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres via a trade. That said, there's so much room for improvement left for the Yankees, especially since they are coming off the 2023 MLB season in which they finished just fourth in the American League East division with an 82-80 record.

Apart from the Dodgers and the Yankees, the New York Mets are also viewed as a chief contender to win the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. The San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Chicago Cubs are also being linked to the Japanese star.

A talent like Yamamoto and with the attention he's been generating mean that he's bound to cost the winning team a titanic amount when it's time for him to put ink on paper.