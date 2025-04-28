Pete Crow-Armstrong, remember the name. He’s doing it all: hitting, stealing bases, and playing excellent defense in center field for the Chicago Cubs. Crow-Armstrong has always been known for his glove, but now the bat is making noise too.

His ability to run down everything in the field already makes him one of the best defenders in the game, and now with his offense coming around, he’s becoming a complete player.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is making a name for himself with the Cubs and fast. As highlighted by David Schoenfield of ESPN, Crow-Armstrong’s hot start to the 2025 season has him not only breaking out but pushing his way into the conversation for the most exciting player in baseball.

The young Cubs center fielder came into the season with a career OPS of .652. Through the first 29 games this season, He has an OPS of .855, which is 40% above MLB average. Not only that, he leads the National League in stolen bases with 12, which is nearly half the 27 he had in all of 2024.

Can Pete Crow-Armstrong maintain his great start to 2025?

There’s still a question to answer: Is the bat for real, or is this just a hot streak? According to Schoenfield, Crow-Armstrong swings at everything, which is a red flag and something that could catch up to him if pitchers start adjusting and exploiting that aggressiveness. But for now, Cubs fans are loving it.

Reports indicate he's making an effort to perfect his approach, including adjustments to his batting stance, such as standing further back in the box and widening his stance. This adjustment could be contributing to his bat control, allowing him to not only drive the ball with power but also make more consistent contact.

That combination of speed, defense, and emerging power has made the Cubs' center fielder one of the most exciting players to watch through the first month of the season. He’s a threat every time he’s on base. Currently, he has 1.9 Baseball-Reference WAR, which is second in the NL to San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Making an All-Star case this early isn't easy, but Crow-Armstrong is doing it. The Cubs needed a spark and hope, and they might have found it in one of their young players.

For now, though, Cubs fans have every reason to be excited. Crow-Armstrong isn’t just producing good numbers, he’s making baseball fun. Diving catches, stolen bases, and great swings have made him a must-watch player every time he gets on the field.