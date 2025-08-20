The Chicago Cubs are embroiled in a five-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Significantly, they have won two of three so far, and their NL Central division odds have gone up slightly. While it's unlikely right now, there is a chance the Cubs win the NL Central division and enter the playoffs in a better spot. Currently, the Cubs NL Central chances are slim, but this series with Milwaukee could change things.

The Brewers currently have the best odds to win the NL Central. Things can, however, change on a dime, and it's happened before. The Cubs-Brewers rivalry has gotten spicy, and both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Yet, with the Brew Crew currently holding the best record in baseball, it seems like a tall order for the Northsiders to flip the switch on them.

Things could flip pretty quickly if Chicago finishes this series with a win. So far, they trail the Brewers by seven games. If Chicago can win both games, the deficit will be five. Even if they gain just a split, there is still hope. Here are the ways Chicago can shock the Brewers and win the NL Central.

The Cubs must finish August strong

After they conclude the series with the Brewers, the Cubbies will start a nine-game road trip that pits them against the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Colorado Rockies. None of those teams is likely to make the playoffs. Therefore, this is the perfect chance for the Cubbies to gain some ground and beat teams that they should beat.

The Brewers have a slightly more difficult end of August. After a seven-game homestand against the Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, the Brew Crew will have three games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chicago must take advantage of an “easy” September slate

When August concludes, the Cubbies will have a six-game homestand against the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals, two more teams that are not going to be in the playoffs. Then, they will have a quick three-game trip to Atlanta to face the Braves again. Chicago will then have three games at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and three at the Great American Ballpark against the Cincinnati Reds. Finally, they will finish the season with three games against the New York Mets and three against the St. Louis Cardinals at home.

Of all the teams they are facing, only the Reds and Mets currently have winning records. Conversely, the Brewers have to face the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and the Reds. The Cubs win the NL Central if they can get hot while the Brew Crew cools down.

Kyle Tucker will help the Cubs' NL Central chances

Kyle Tucker is in a slump, and it's hurting the team's chances. However, he is too good to keep struggling. Tucker is currently batting .261 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 79 runs. But he has just two hits in his last 24 at-bats. That is not acceptable for a player of his caliber.

Tucker is usually the second hitter in the lineup. Because of this, the expectations for him are usually higher than those of others. Thus, it's his job to help set things up for the hitters behind him. Seiya Suzuki is the third hitter in the lineup and batting .247 with 27 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 64 runs. Likewise, MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .259 with 27 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 78 runs. Both of their numbers could be higher if Tucker were doing better.

There is reason to believe that Tucker will snap out of his slump. After the Cubs benched him, there is a chance he could find the motivation to change things up.

The Cubs will hit their way back into it

The Cubs win the NL Central if their bats come alive. Now, they are not a bad-hitting team at all. In fact, Chicago ranks 12th in batting average and on-base percentage. Furthermore, they are sixth in runs, seventh in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage. Even with all that, there is still room for improvement.

The Cubs can get a jolt if Nico Hoener leads the way. He is their second baseman who does a little of everything, except hit home runs. Overall, Hoerner is batting .291 with four home runs, 49 RBIs, and 61 runs. Horner can be the spark plug that drives the heart of the order in while setting up the bottom of the order.

The Cubs are already a top 10 team in pitching, excelling in both the rotation and bullpen. Yet, if the hitters can get hot, this team could be dangerous in September. The Cubs may trail the Brewers by seven games, but there is still time for them to get hot and make a last-ditch effort to steal the NL Central division.