The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are the cream of the crop in the National League Central. Their series this week will show Craig Counsell a lot about his team. The Cubs brought in Taylor Rodgers at the trade deadline in an effort to retool the bullpen around Daniel Palencia. However, the team's real improvement might come from Owen Caissie and other top prospects.

Caissie's first career home run helped Chicago win the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. The outfielder is the Cubs' top prospect and has a lot of the organization excited. His arrival comes at a time where Counsell is trying everything he can think of to re-ignite his team's offense. However, he should keep in mind that his bullpen could also use another piece or two.

While talent remains chief in Major League Baseball, there is something to be said for the benefit of youth. The Cubs are a great example of just that. Cade Horton's scoreless inning streak made history for Chicago, cementing him as a key piece of the future. Pete Crow-Armstrong is the team's leader, even though he is just 23 years old.

If Caissie is the answer in the field, who could serve that role on the mound? Whoever it might be, there is space in the starting rotation and bullpen. The Cubs brought in Michael Soroka to help stabilize their starting rotation, but he is hurt. However, Rodgers could use another pitcher to help maintain leads for Palencia. Luckily, Chicago's pitching prospects are ready.

Counsell has his hands full trying to get the Cubs into the playoffs. Regardless of how the season ends, Chicago can look back and be proud. However, calling up the right pitching prospects could help them as the season comes to an end.

Will Sanders can take Soroka's spot until he is healthy

Soroka arrived in Chicago from the Washington Nationals to fill out the rotation. However, a right shoulder strain has him on the Cubs' injured list. While he is close to a return, Counsell might decide that he needs more time to fully recover from his injury. That's where Will Sanders can step in. The young pitcher is a perfect bridge while also giving the team a glimpse of the future.

Sanders has dominated in Triple-A so far this season, going 7-1 across ten starts. His 5.55 ERA is something to worry about, but the winning that he would bring to the major league level is exciting. Horton has already panned out beautifully for Chicago this season. If Sanders can join the major league team and have similar success, the future is bright for the Cubs' pitching.

While the pitching youth is impressive, Chicago has two stars already in the rotation. Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd are the Game 1 and 2 starters in any playoff series, respectively. However, determining the depth behind them would help Counsell enter future seasons with confidence. Sanders is deserving of a chance to prove that he is one of those pitchers.

Brandon Birdsell can help Chicago's bullpen in front of Palencia

Palencia has been a great closer for Counsell and the Cubs this season. However, the relievers in front of him have had shaky moments. At this point, only Brad Keller and Rodgers' spots are safe as setup men. Birdsell, on the other hand, could be one of the candidates to take a spot lower in the bullpen to help out when starters struggle early in games.

Bulk relief is often how rookies pitchers get their start in MLB. Birdsell's numbers are good, but the lack of innings pitched gears him towards a relief role. He could be the addition that the Cubs did not get at the trade deadline. There are some critiques of Chicago who think the team did not bring in enough bullpen help. If that is the case, why not give Birdsell a shot to help out?

The Cubs have a long list of problems to address before the postseason. Counsell is giving Kyle Tucker multiple days off to help him break out of a slump. However, Chicago's manager has to find a way to get his team back to the point where it was the most formidable offense in baseball. If he can, the Cubs are a legitimate title threat. However, a pitching boost would help too.

Birdsell and Sanders are not the flashiest pitchers. Despite that, they could help out the major league team, if only in a small capacity. The regular season could come down to small details, and Counsell might find an extra win or two if he calls up the pitching prospects.