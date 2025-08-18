It's been a tough go for outfielder Kyle Tucker as of late, as the Chicago Cubs star is seemingly in the middle of a slump. With the playoffs looming around the corner, manager Craig Counsell announced what's next for Tucker.

Reports indicate that Tucker, who is 28 years old, will be getting multiple days off, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The Cubs hope that giving Kyle Tucker a break will give him a chance to bounce back well before the start of the postseason.

“Sounds like Kyle Tucker is going to get multiple days off, per Craig Counsell. He's struggling mightily. He went 0-4 this afternoon and has a 57 percent ground ball rate this month. Time for a reset.”

Counsell opened up about the decision to sit the former Silver Slugger Award winner. The Cubs' manager claims that Kyle Tucker, along with the fanbase, is frustrated with how his performances are going. Ideally, the break gives Tucker what he needs to get out of this slump.

“The fans are frustrated, and Kyle is frustrated,” said Counsell. “When you make outs, it doesn't look good. He's trying. It's just not clicking. We're going to have to take a step back here, just give him some days off to reset him, hopefully.”

Kyle Tucker's slump has been noticeable for several weeks now. His bat is ice cold, as nothing seems to be working. In his last six games, the Cubs' star has recorded just two hits while striking out four times in his last 22 at-bats.

But if anyone can bounce back from a slump, it's Kyle Tucker. He's had huge performances throughout this season, and his career numbers are incredibly consistent. So, there is reason to believe he can get back on track after taking a break. So far this season, Tucker owns a .263 batting average and .376 OBP while recording 116 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs.