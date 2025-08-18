At the moment, it appears the Chicago Cubs have righted the ship. Following a series opening loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs rebounded to win their last two games over their division rivals. It was Chicago's first series win since defeating the Baltimore Orioles in a set at the beginning of August. This collapse in form has come at the exact same time as the Milwaukee Brewers' 14-game winning streak, which led to the Brewers taking a now eight-game division lead. Ahead of Chicago's series opener against the Brewers, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer discussed the team's lineup and other issues with Marquee Sports Network on X (formerly Twitter).

““I’m gonna give an answer that will frustrate people … Hit your best players the most often,” Hoyer said to the press Monday. “‘(It’s) really simple and it works.' Jed Hoyer when asked if he discusses lineups and roster use with Craig Counsell.”

While Counsell was considered to be one of baseball's best managers during his time in Milwaukee, his tenure with the Cubs has been up and down to this point. Hoyer recently received a contract extension and looks to continue his partnership with Counsell. However, it feels as if both men haven't done everything they can to make Chicago a true postseason contender. Hoyer did trade for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker last winter, but the odds of Tucker staying with the Cubs this winter appear to be longer than ever. Will a return to their form from earlier this season help Chicago get back into a better postseason position?

Cubs looking to get back on track towards postseason

Despite Hoyer's evasive answer, this week's series against the Brewers is an incredibly important one. If the Cubs can win the four-game set against the Brew Crew, then getting back to the top of the NL Central will definitely be easier. A sweep would be even sweeter, as it would cut Milwaukee's division lead in half.

Yet, it does feel like Chicago is teetering on the edge. Their series win over the Pirates was much needed, even if Pittsburgh is a team that a true World Series contender would have run amok over. The MLB trade deadline did not bring the reinforcements that Counsell could have used, as Hoyer and the front office added more so on the margins. Will the Cubs have the depth and strength to get past the Brewers and win their division? It feels like this series against Milwaukee will answer that question.