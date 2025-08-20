Despite the Chicago Cubs sweeping a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, the loser is still winning.

In other words, the Brewers (79-47) have a seven-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central. Meanwhile, the Cubs (72-54) hold a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the NL Wild Card spot.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer expressed some joy at the Brewers' dominance and how it makes the game fun, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“No one expected them to play .750 baseball for two and a half months.” Hoyer said.

“If it’s totally predictable, it wouldn’t be fun, right?” he said. “That’s the nature of our sport: It’s unpredictable. And through that is the joy of having a really special season where everything clicks.”

Meanwhile, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said not to count out the Cubs, considering who they have on their roster.

“Are they underdogs? Seriously? They’re the underdogs in this series?” Murphy said as this five-game, four-day showdown began. “Look at the lineups. They’ve got All-Stars, they’ve got MVP candidates. … You’ve got veterans, you’ve got Gold Glove winners, you’ve got world champions.”

“I mean, what don’t they have? They’re not the underdogs, trust me.”

Despite the recent slump by slugger Kyle Tucker, leading to him being benched, the Cubs still have a depth of talent.

The Cubs still have a shot

Even if they don't win the division, the Cubs are in prime position to make the postseason. Much of that will be a testament to who they still have.

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong remains a valiant all-around player, despite enduring a slump due to a recent injury. He's batting .259 with 123 hits, 27 home runs, and 79 RBIs.

Infielder Nico Hoerner has emerged as a venerable presence on the base paths, at the plate, and in the field.

RF Seiya Suzuki continues to sustain at the plate both for average and power. Plus, the Cubs are bolstering their roster with young prospects such as relief pitcher Daniel Palencia and OF Owen Cassie.

In essence, all is not lost.