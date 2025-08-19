Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is looking for a spark to re-ignite his offense. Chicago is 4-6 in its last ten games and is falling out of the race in the National League Central. The Cubs are in the middle of an important series against the Milwaukee Brewers. After Owen Caissie had his first career-hit robbed from him earlier this week, he and Willi Castro came up huge.

After Caissie recorded the first two RBIs of his career with a single in the first inning, Castro hit a three-run shot in the third. The Brewers stormed back into the game, bringing the score to 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Caissie then stepped in against Shelby Miller and made him pay.

Miller left a fastball over the plate and Caissie did not hesitate, crushing it 381ft. to left center field.

Owen Caissie drives his first career homer the other way 💪 pic.twitter.com/Jiv9wKKTGg — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2025

Caissie's first career home run is a great sign for the Cubs' future. Counsell and the organization were excited to call him up and give him experience in the major leagues. If things work out well, Caissie can fill out the future of Chicago's outfield alongside Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

While the prospect's future is bright, Counsell hopes that he can help the offense turn things around. With less than 30 games left in their regular season, a division title is likely out of the question. However, the Cubs hold the top spot in the NL Wild Card picture. They are almost guaranteed to get into the playoffs and could do some serious damage once they get there.

For now, though, Caissie might be one of the main keys to Chicago's final stretch. The prospect has some serious power and could be the DH that Counsell needs to fill out his order. If his home run against the Brewers is any indication, the future is bright for the young outfielder.