Chicago Cubs designated hitter and outfielder Owen Caissie blasted his first hit in Major League Baseball on Monday. It was off a scorching 100.3 miles per hour pitch, in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Caissie's hit made history for the young Cubs slugger.

“That’s the 3rd-fastest pitch hit for a player’s first career hit under pitch tracking,” MLB.com's Sarah Langs wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Pitch tracking has been in effect since 2008, she said.

Only Kameron Misner and Logan Forsythe fared better on their first MLB hits, in terms of the pitch speed they connected against.

Caissie's hit came in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Cubbies trailing 3-0. He blasted a single off to left-center field. The Cubs got beat soundly, 7-0.

Chicago and Milwaukee play a doubleheader on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are 70-54 on the season.

Owen Caissie is getting his chance for the Cubs

Caissie is still getting his feet underneath him in MLB. The young hitter has just eight at-bats in his MLB career. He has played in three contests for the Cubs.

The slugger is hitting .125 after belting his first single. He has a .250 OPS for a Chicago team looking to catch up in the National League Central standings to Milwaukee.

Caissie performed well in Triple-A Iowa this season. He was hitting .289, with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs. He got called up to the big team in mid-August.

“We’ve got a pretty good group of outfielders here,’’ Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Owen’s got to cross that bar. We’re going to play the best guys every day. . . . And this is why we wrestled with calling him up, at times, because of the group of outfielders we have.”

Chicago led the NL Central for a good portion of the season, but the Brewers have charged ahead. Milwaukee currently leads the division by nine games, heading into Tuesday's action. It is going to be a very competitive fight to the finish in the NL Central this season, as both teams hope to make a World Series.

Chicago and Milwaukee play the first game of their doubleheader at 2:20 ET on Tuesday. The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games.