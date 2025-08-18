The Chicago Cubs jumped out to a big lead in the NL Central early in the season. Chicago still maintained an advantage in the division heading into the All-Star break. One of the big reasons for the Cubs’ success was the offseason acquisition of Kyle Tucker from the Astros. Tucker got off to a blazing start with his new team, earning his fourth straight All-Star nod.

But after an auspicious first half with the Cubs, the veteran right fielder has struggled. And his downturn has coincided with Chicago’s drop in the standings.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer addressed the superstar outfielder’s recent offensive skid. “It’s not for a lack of effort… [Tucker] hasn’t slugged in quite a while. The ball’s not in the air, the exit velos aren’t high. And I do think a lot of it is mechanical. You know, we look at his swing early in the year versus now and it's less connected and therefore less powerful,” Hoyer noted, per Marquee Sports Network.

“I think that he’s too good a player for it not to click. One of these days it's gonna click and he’s gonna get hot again. Hopefully it’s a torrid hot streak like it was in April… And I think he’ll keep working to get there,” Hoyer declared.

Cubs need Kyle Tucker breakout for playoff push

Tucker initially picked up in Chicago where he left off in Houston, as one of the league’s premier corner outfielders. He began the season on a .300/.403/.556 tear with 17 home runs, 50 RBI, 61 runs and 19 stolen bases in 78 games from March 29 – June 28.

That outburst, combined with Pete Crow-Armstrong’s breakout campaign, made the Cubs the team to beat in the NL Central over the first half. And Tucker's performance sparked projections for a massive free agent contract after the 2025 season. But as the Milwaukee Brewers heated up, Tucker and the Cubs cooled off.

While it’s possible a finger injury is to blame for the slump, Tucker has stumbled. The eighth-year veteran owns a .197/.331/.250 slash line with one homer, 10 RBI, 18 runs and 5 steals from June 29 through August 17.

During that stretch, the Brewers have gone a remarkable 31-9 while Chicago is 21-18. Milwaukee’s surge allowed the team to overtake the Cubs in the NL Central.

The rivals began a pivotal series with major divisional implications on Sunday. Chicago took the series opener but the Brewers won Game 2 Monday, as Tucker went 0-4. Milwaukee regained a commanding nine-game lead in the NL Central with the victory.