The Major League Baseball trade deadline is on July 31. The Detroit Tigers are urged to trade for one of the best offensive players in baseball before then. Detroit should trade for Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

“While conventional wisdom suggests the Tigers could use another high-octane bullpen arm to secure outs at the end of the game, renting Bichette's services before he hits free agency would infuse the lineup with the sort of bat Trey Sweeney simply doesn't yet wield,” Passan wrote for ESPN. “Bichette's gap-to-gap power would play well at Comerica Park and lengthen a lineup that has scored more runs than anticipated.”

Detroit currently has the best record in baseball, at 40-21 on the campaign. Passan believes Bichette's power could make them even stronger as they march to the postseason.

This season, Bichette is batting .277 with 32 RBIs.

“After a homerless April, Bichette whacked seven home runs in May and slugged better than .500. The Tigers don't need much. With their prospect depth, though, they can afford a luxury item,” Passan wrote.

The Tigers currently lead the American League Central. Bichette's Blue Jays, meanwhile, are in second in the American League East. Toronto currently holds a 31-28 record.

Tigers are the surprise story of MLB this season

The Tigers have used some excellent pitching to help build themselves a lead in their division. Detroit ace Tarik Skubal is looking like a Cy Young winner. He is 5-2 on the season, with a 2.26 ERA. Skubal has allowed just 19 earned runs this year in 12 starts.

The club is nearly halfway to their win total from last season. In 2024, Detroit finished the year with 86 victories. The team surged starting in August, and was able to make the postseason before losing to the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit was able to keep that momentum going heading into 2025.

Detroit is in action Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers have won seven of their last 10 games.