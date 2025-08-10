After a slow a start, the Los Angeles Lakers have made multiple moves to strengthen the roster this offseason. While the additions of Adou Thiero and Jake LaRavia offer depth and scoring, DeAndre Ayton is potentially a long-term solution at the Center

All three of the brand-new Lakers were at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and even took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during the annual Lakers Night celebration. The Lakers’ official X handle posted a series of pictures of the three stars, all wearing Dodgers jerseys with their own names on the back. 

The three stars also wore their own Lakers numbers on the back. Ayton wore the No. 5, Thiero wore No. 1, while LaRavia attended the event wearing a No. 12 jersey.

Ayton, LaRavia, and Thiero not only delivered the ceremonial pitches but also joined in the tradition of leading the crowd with the iconic “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” rallying cry. However, before that, the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even offered the Lakers stars pitching pointers before they stepped onto the mound. 

The event took place just a day after Kobe Bryant was honored at the stadium with a special bobblehead and a first pitch thrown by his daughter Bianka. The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and seem on track for another title. The game started in competitive fashion before turning into a rout.

Blake Snell was dominant for the Dodgers, striking out 10 over five shutout innings. Shohei Ohtani’s 40th homer of the season and a Max Muncy blast accounted for the early damage, but it was the Jays’ inability to contain the bottom of the Dodgers’ order that turned a competitive game into a rout. Certainly an entertaining first piece of action for the Lakers in attendance as well.

