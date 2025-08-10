The Green Bay Packers are hopeful they’ll have wide receiver Jayden Reed available for their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, despite the second-year standout being sidelined with a sprained foot. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after Saturday’s 30-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets that the team is “hopeful” Reed will be ready for the Sept. 7 opener, but he acknowledged the walking boot Reed was sporting is “a concern.”

“It’s unfortunate, but hopefully we’ll get him back before the regular season,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you see a guy in a boot, that’s a concern.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reed is considered “day-to-day” with the injury, which is to his left foot and unrelated to the toe issue that kept him on the non-football injury list earlier in training camp. Reed said the injury occurred when he “just cut wrong” during practice.

“I don’t want to be the one to speak on it,” Reed said when asked directly about his Week 1 availability. “Just cut wrong off my foot and just a little sore, battling a little something.”

Packers hope to get their WR back for Week 1

The injury is another blow to a Packers receiving corps already depleted by setbacks. Christian Watson, the team’s other top target, is still recovering from ACL surgery. Dontayvion Wicks remains sidelined with a calf injury, while rookie Savion Williams has been in and out of practice with a concussion and did not play in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Without Reed and the other injured wideouts, the Packers’ passing attack struggled mightily against the Jets. Green Bay’s receivers combined for just six catches on 15 targets for 45 yards, with Romeo Doubs going without a catch and Malik Heath hauling in one pass for four yards. Quarterback Jordan Love finished 1-of-5 for seven yards and emphasized the need for improvement.

“It’s never fun losing a game like that, where it just feels like nothing’s going your way and we’re not making any big-time plays,” Love said. “We’ve got guys banged up left and right… there’s a lot of stuff to clean up.”

Reed’s potential absence in Week 1 would be significant. Drafted in the second round in 2023, he has led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. In 2023, he posted 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns, adding three 100-yard games to his résumé. Overall, he ranks sixth in the league in receptions (119) and fifth in yards (1,650) among receivers from his draft class, while his 14 touchdowns trail only one player.

For now, the Packers will monitor Reed’s recovery closely over the next few weeks. While LaFleur is optimistic, the team’s depth will be tested if he’s unavailable against Detroit. In the meantime, rookies Matthew Golden and Williams, along with Doubs, will be tasked with holding down the fort until the receiving corps is back at full strength.