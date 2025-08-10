Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders made his NFL preseason debut on Saturday in a commanding 29-7 home victory over the Tennessee Titans. Sanders, an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, logged one solo tackle and a quarterback hit during the game, showcasing his potential as he looks to secure a spot on the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster.

Sanders' notable quarterback hit came during a safety blitz that disrupted a Titans passing attempt at Tampa Bay’s 28-yard line, helping stall Tennessee’s drive near the Buccaneers’ nine-yard line after a turnover-on-downs. Later, he executed a solid tackle on Titans running back Kalel Mullings after a short gain, forcing the Titans into a punting situation.

One lighthearted moment postgame involved Sanders revealing he would be sending his game jersey to his mother instead of his father, legendary Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

When asked if he would send the jersey to Deion, the five-time Super Bowl participant and current University of Colorado head coach, Shilo joked, “You know he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects, like, 30 picks, he doesn’t want it. I’ma send it to my mom though.”

When asked if he would send it even as a birthday gift, Sanders replied with a smile, “Nah, he don't want it. I gotta get, like, three picks or something.”

Video: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders says he’ll send the jersey from tonight’s game to his mom, joking he’d have to get three picks for his dad to want it. pic.twitter.com/U1kqjxNRJP — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 10, 2025

Deion Sanders, also known as “Prime Time” and now “Coach Prime,” boasts a Hall of Fame NFL career including two Super Bowl titles, nine Pro Bowl selections, 53 interceptions, and more than 500 tackles. He played 14 NFL seasons with teams like the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys, and has since transitioned to coaching, currently leading the Colorado Buffaloes, where both Shilo and younger brother Shedeur Sanders play.

Before the game, Buccaneers fans were eager to see Sanders in action, especially as he started the second half when both teams rotated in backup players. Early in his NFL career, Sanders has demonstrated his athleticism and football IQ, nearly sacking Titans backup quarterback Brandon Allen on one of his first plays. Head coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism about Sanders’ chances to make the official roster after witnessing his preseason performance.

At Colorado, Sanders compiled 137 tackles (99 solo) and five forced fumbles over two seasons and played eight games last year, recording 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (including one returned for a touchdown), a sack, and two pass deflections.

His college career extended over six years due to a redshirt season and an extra year of eligibility granted for the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Known for his high football IQ and aggressive playstyle, Sanders aims to translate his collegiate success into the NFL.

Shilo’s next opportunity to impress will come next Saturday when the Buccaneers face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. ET.