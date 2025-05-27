The Detroit Tigers defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in their series opener on Monday. However, the game made headlines when Tigers outfielder Javier Baez blew up at Phil Cuzzi, the plate umpire. Baez disagreed with the calls he got during his at-bat in the fifth inning. Detroit's manager, A.J. Hinch, and Gleyber Torres worked together to keep Baez away from Cuzzi.

In Tuesday's game, Cuzzi will be the third bas umpire. Ironically, that is where Baez will be playing for the Tigers. Hinch answered questions about the move, telling MLive Tigers reporter Evan Woodberry that he is not worried.

“They're both veteran people in this game,” Hinch said. “They'll hug it out today and be perfectly fine.”

Baez's ejection was the main event, even though Detroit won. The veteran broke down the conversation he had with Cuzzi from his perspective.

Article Continues Below
Related Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54) pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park.
AJ Hinch gets real on Keider Montero’s much-needed quality start vs. GiantsScotty White ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) high-fives teammates in the dugout after pitching change during the seventh inning at Comerica Park.
Tigers’ AJ Hinch drops bold claim on Tarik Skubal’s dominance vs. GuardiansBenedetto Vitale ·
Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez (28) is hit by a pitch by St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Phil Maton (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium.
Javier Baez goes off on ump with NSFW rant after ejectionScotty White ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.
Tarik Skubal earns ‘best pitcher’ claim from Guardians’ Stephen VogtScotty White ·
; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal confesses to tears as he finished off ‘Maddux’Alex House ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Tigers’ A.J. Hinch reveals why he let Tarik Skubal finish complete gameTroy Finnegan ·

“I only said, ‘I’m looking for that pitch. It’s not a f*****g strike.' That's the only thing I said,” Baez said about his ejection. “And then he said, ‘Don’t point at it. Walk out,' or something. And I said, ‘What do you mean, walk out? I’m asking you something.' And he just threw me out.”

Baez has a history of talking with umpires throughout his career. However, his ejections have become a more rare occurrence. Monday was his first ejection of the season.

Thankfully, he did not receive a one-game suspension for the incident. Baez has become a valuable member of Hinch's roster, both in the field and as a batter. The Tigers' clash with the Giants is important as both teams fight to stay near the top of their divisions.

After a surprising season last year, Detroit is off to a great start. Tarik Skubal is in the running for the American League Cy Young Award again. Hinch is in the early conversation for manager of the year as well. However, Baez is important to the team's attack. He has a chance to remedy his relationship with Cuzzi, whether Hinch did it on purpose or not.