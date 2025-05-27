The Detroit Tigers defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in their series opener on Monday. However, the game made headlines when Tigers outfielder Javier Baez blew up at Phil Cuzzi, the plate umpire. Baez disagreed with the calls he got during his at-bat in the fifth inning. Detroit's manager, A.J. Hinch, and Gleyber Torres worked together to keep Baez away from Cuzzi.

In Tuesday's game, Cuzzi will be the third bas umpire. Ironically, that is where Baez will be playing for the Tigers. Hinch answered questions about the move, telling MLive Tigers reporter Evan Woodberry that he is not worried.

“They're both veteran people in this game,” Hinch said. “They'll hug it out today and be perfectly fine.”

Baez's ejection was the main event, even though Detroit won. The veteran broke down the conversation he had with Cuzzi from his perspective.

“I only said, ‘I’m looking for that pitch. It’s not a f*****g strike.' That's the only thing I said,” Baez said about his ejection. “And then he said, ‘Don’t point at it. Walk out,' or something. And I said, ‘What do you mean, walk out? I’m asking you something.' And he just threw me out.”

Baez has a history of talking with umpires throughout his career. However, his ejections have become a more rare occurrence. Monday was his first ejection of the season.

Thankfully, he did not receive a one-game suspension for the incident. Baez has become a valuable member of Hinch's roster, both in the field and as a batter. The Tigers' clash with the Giants is important as both teams fight to stay near the top of their divisions.

After a surprising season last year, Detroit is off to a great start. Tarik Skubal is in the running for the American League Cy Young Award again. Hinch is in the early conversation for manager of the year as well. However, Baez is important to the team's attack. He has a chance to remedy his relationship with Cuzzi, whether Hinch did it on purpose or not.