The Chicago Cubs made one of the most significant moves of the MLB offseason. Trading for Kyle Tucker put massive expectations on their season, and they are on track to make the postseason. But their MLB trade deadline left a lot to be desired, especially on the mound. ESPN's Jesse Rogers spoke with sources who say the Cubs' starting pitching and bullpen could be the reason they lose the World Series.

“I really thought the Cubs would add another starting pitcher. I think they have enough pitching to get to October, but I worry about them being able to match up against some of the other really deep NL clubs,” an executive told Rogers.

On their bullpen, the source said, “October baseball usually centers around pitching, and I do have concerns about their ability to win a long series. I understand why they didn't go after those closers that changed teams, but you're asking a lot out of [Daniel] Palencia in October. I'm not sure they have enough.”

The Cubs did trade for Michael Soroka before the MLB trade deadline, but he is not the impact starter they were looking for. He may be more impactful as a multi-inning reliever in the bullpen. But an injury landed him on the IL after his first start in Chicago.

The Cubs also added Willi Castro to their infield as well, hopefully helping their poor third-base production. Despite their need for pitching, they did not pay up to get MacKenzie Gore and did not snag Merrill Kelly before he landed in Texas. The Cubs are getting a great season out of Matthew Boyd, and Cade Horton is blistering hot. But that may not be enough to get through a loaded National League.

The Cubs open a series in St Louis with Boyd on the hill on Friday.