The Chicago Bears open the preseason on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. After a disappointing rookie season, Caleb Williams comes into 2025 with high expectations and a new head coach in Ben Johnson. But the preseason is not going to be where he gets his reps in, for now. Johnson told CHGO Bears that Williams would not play in the preseason opener, along with many other starters.

“There's going to be a number of guys who are not playing in this game,” Johnson said. “So, we're going to get great work in the joint practice. We have a number of things scheduled around the game for those guys who are not playing. Whether it's the day before or the day after, where we're actually going to end up getting more reps for them than they would have if we played them Week 1 in this game,” Johnson said.

The Bears are under new leadership this season, but are still putting their faith in Caleb Williams. His rookie season was okay, but not as spectacular as Jayden Daniels's year. That is partly because his surrounding cast was poor, but that has been improved as well.

The Bears are in a tough division with the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings all vying for postseason spots. While Chicago has a lot of noise surrounding camp, thanks to their big-name coach, they have a long way to go before making the postseason.

The Bears host the Buffalo Bills and visit the Kansas City Chiefs to finish off the preseason. Assuming Williams plays in one of those games, he will play against a strong defense with championship aspirations. That will continue in the regular season, where they start with the Vikings and Lions. Can Williams take the step forward in 2025? Or will it be another tough season?

