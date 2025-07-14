AJ Hinch was honest about the Detroit Tigers' recent struggles after their three-game sweep to the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers went through a three-game losing streak going into Sunday's matchup. It was big step back from the elite form they showcased, having one of the best records in the American League. Unfortunately, they couldn't bounce back as they lost 8-4 to the Mariners, sustaining a tough sweep at home.

Hinch reflected on the series loss after Sunday's game. He stated the team will use the All-Star break to regroup and regain momentum, knowing how successful they were throughout the first half of the season.

“We still leave for the All-Star break proud of what we're doing. These last couple of games, we got it handed to us, and we get a couple days away, then come back and reset,” Hinch said.

How AJ Hinch, Tigers played against Mariners

It's a strong sentiment for AJ Hinch to say about the Tigers. He is not getting nervous about the recent losses, maintaining the important goal of achieving success this season.

Their latest defeat to the Mariners marked a tough end to their time before the All-Star break starts. Both teams were even at two apiece throughout the first six innings of the contest, but Seattle took full control in the final frame.

The score remained deadlocked at four apiece in the top of the ninth inning until the Mariners scored four crucial runs. Jorge Polanco and Cole Young blasted solo shots to right field, Julio Rodriguez got an RBI double and took advantage of a throwing error from Detroit to score the final run.

It was a tough day for the Tigers' bullpen. They conceded 10 hits after 35 at-bats, including seven walks and five homers. Jack Flaherty started on the mound for five innings, striking out seven batters while conceding four hits and two runs.

Detroit fell to a 59-38 record on the season but keep their place at the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 11.5 games above the Minnesota Twins and 12 games above the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers will look to end their four-game losing skid in their next series, being on the road. They face the Texas Rangers on July 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET.