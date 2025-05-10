The Detroit Tigers are rolling this season, but they will be without a key starter for a short period of time.

Casey Mize suffered a hamstring strain earlier this week, and he's been placed on the IL, per Cody Stavenhagen. AJ Hinch said the righty felt a pinch in his leg during his start earlier in the week against the Colorado Rockies, but it's not believed to be a serious issue, and he could miss just one outing.

Mize is throwing the ball very well in 2025. He's 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA, striking out 35 in 42.2 innings of work while walking just nine batters. Mize tossed six frames of one-run baseball against the Rockies on Thursday and collected the win.

The Tigers placed him on the 15-day IL retroactive to Friday, but as Hinch alluded to, he could be back sooner. Detroit recalled righty Chase Lee from Triple-A following the Mize move.

While Hinch's comments suggest it isn't a long-term injury, Mize did miss two months last season with a hamstring strain in that same leg. It's certainly something to keep an eye on.

Detroit has the best record in the American League at 26-13. They look like a legitimate contender, with a strong team on both sides of the ball. When it comes to pitching, the Tigers rank third in the Majors with a 2.90 ERA. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal has led the way with a 2.08 ERA, while Mize isn't far behind him.

Mize hasn't always been consistent for Detroit, but this season is shaping up to be a special one for the former first-round pick. Staying healthy will be key, though, and hopefully, he's back on the hill within the next week or two.

The Tigers will be looking to extend their five-game winning streak on Saturday night as they face the Texas Rangers.