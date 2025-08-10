The Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener came with a costly blow, as veteran safety Deon Bush suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Saturday night’s 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed after the game that Bush’s injury would require surgery, ending his 10th NFL season before it truly began.

“We’ll double-check, but I think we’re looking at surgery,” Reid told reporters, via The Kansas City Star. “It’s too bad, because he’s really been playing well. Great kid, too.”

Bush went down with 1:19 remaining in the second quarter on a non-contact play, trying to change direction to track down Arizona running back Emari Demercado during a short run. He immediately clutched his leg, visibly frustrated as trainers attended to him. The scene grew more somber as teammates gathered around, joined by Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bush was later carted off the field with a towel over his head and quickly ruled out.

The injury sends Bush to the season-ending injured reserve list, cutting short what had been a strong training camp. A nine-year veteran and former fourth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016, Bush was entering his fourth season with Kansas City. He’s played in 31 combined regular-season and postseason games for the Chiefs since 2022, often serving as a reliable depth piece in the secondary.

Chiefs need to look for safety depth after Deon Bush went down

While Bush has spent stretches of his Chiefs tenure on the practice squad, his veteran presence and readiness to step in when called upon made him valuable. His most memorable moment came during the 2023 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, when he intercepted a fourth-quarter pass in the red zone to help secure a Super Bowl berth.

“Deon was having a good [training] camp, too,” Reid said. “He’s been playing really well. He’s a good kid.”

Bush was competing for one of the final safety spots on Kansas City’s 53-man roster, bringing leadership and experience to a group that could now be tested for depth. His absence may open the door for younger players, such as Chris Roland-Wallace, to see more action and potentially lock down a roster spot.

Injuries are an unfortunate reality of preseason football, but losing a steady veteran like Bush is a setback for a Chiefs defense looking to build on back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Kansas City’s secondary has been a strength in recent seasons, but depth at safety will now be something to watch as the team navigates the rest of camp and final roster cuts.

Bush’s NFL career has spanned nearly a decade, including six seasons in Chicago before joining Kansas City. Across 106 career games, he’s recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions, and one sack. His resilience and professionalism have made him a respected figure in both locker rooms he’s called home.

For now, Bush faces a long recovery ahead — one that could determine whether he continues his playing career. But his impact on the Chiefs, both on the field and in the locker room, won’t be forgotten.