Blake Snell took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Saturday’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. In just his second start since returning from a four-month injury absence, Snell dominated. The two-time Cy Young winner allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10 in five scoreless innings.

However, Snell wasn’t overly impressed with his strong showing. After the Dodgers' win, he addressed his fourth start of the season. “Still a lot of work to do. There are a lot of things I can do better and help me get deeper into the game,” Snell said, per SportsNet LA.

“It’s getting better. Just need to command the fastball better. Get ahead. Started off good and then, as the game goes on, I’ve just gotta clean it up… but overall feeling healthy and really excited about that,” he added.

Dodgers get clutch performance from Blake Snell

Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers over the offseason. But after his second start with the team on April 2, the 10th-year veteran landed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Snell was one of 14 Dodgers’ pitchers on the injured list as the team’s IL payroll hit $102 million in May.

But after a lengthy recovery process, including a successful rehab assignment, Snell was activated. He allowed three runs and recorded eight strikeouts over five innings in his return to the Dodgers on August 8. And on Saturday he overpowered the Blue Jays en route to picking up his second win of the season.

Shohei Ohtani helped in the effort with a strong day at the plate. Ohtani clubbed his 40th home run of the season, reaching that mark for the third straight year and the fourth time in his career. Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Dalton Rushing all added two RBI as the Dodgers won 9-1.

Snell’s return comes at a good time for Los Angeles. The team is in the midst of a heated division race with the San Diego Padres. After an aggressive trade deadline, San Diego is putting pressure on the Dodgers. The Padres picked up a walk-off win on Saturday, keeping the heat on. But LA answered with a big win, maintaining a three-game lead in the NL West.