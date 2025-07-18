The Arizona Diamondbacks could look like a different team by the end of the trade deadline, as some are suspecting them to be sellers ahead of July 31. One of the players who has been in constant rumors is third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who is playing some good baseball this season. If Suarez is traded, the one team he wants to go to is the Detroit Tigers, which is where it all started for him, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“To finish where everything started, it would be cool,” Suarez said. “It would mean a lot to me.”

The Tigers signed Suarez out of Venezuela for a $10,000 signing bonus during the 2008 international signing period. He played in the Venezuela Summer League, Triple-A Toledo, and then made his debut with the Tigers in 2014. He played in 85 games that season.

In December 2014, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, and since then, has played for the Reds, Seattle Mariners, and Diamondbacks.

Looking at when he was on the Tigers to now, Suarez sees a big difference, and he believes they can make some noise this season.

“Since I was there, it's been a lot different,” Suarez said. “It's a new team with a lot of young guys and a lot of talent. I think they have a really good chance to make it more than the playoffs this year.”

The Tigers are currently 59-38 are the No. 1 seed in the AL Central, but there are still some places where they want to improve. One of those positions is third baseman, and Suarez would fit in perfectly. He's currently hitting .250 with 31 home runs and a National League 78 RBIs through 95 games.

If Suarez has a chance to get back to the Tigers, it seems like he will welcome the return with open arms.

“We never know,” Suarez said. “Baseball is baseball. I might be finishing where everything started. It doesn't sound crazy. We'll see.”